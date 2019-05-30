I-580 repaving under way

The Department of Transportation is beginning to repave and enhance Interstate 580 through Carson City.

The work will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays from the U.S. 50 ramps to Fairview Drive. A spokesman said when that portion of the interstate is completed, work will begin in June on the northern part of the freeway.

The projects will repave the interstate from Duck Hill at the north end of town to Fairview Drive, a distance of about six miles. The highway sees about 33,000 vehicles daily. Work is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

The section needing repaving was first opened to traffic in 2006. After 13 years, officials say the surface is cracking and needs to be resurfaced because more extensive and costly road rehabilitation is needed.

There will be nighttime lane closures and ramp closures but officials say no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph during night work hours.

As part of the project, eight traffic cameras will be added at major interchanges to provide better travel conditions information including at Arrowhead, College Parkway, U.S. 50 and Fairview Drive.

At the same time, exit numbers will be changed to meet federal requirements.

Q&D Construction won the bid for the $13 million project.