I-580 through Carson City to be reduced to a single lane this weekend

Segments of the Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway will be reduced to a single lane throughout the weekend as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface and enhance the interstate.

I-580 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between North Carson Street and College Parkway from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 through 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 as crews stripe the newly-paved freeway and resurface bridge decks. Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph, and motorists should anticipate minor travel delays.

Short-duration interstate ramp closures will also take place. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

The interstate has been resurfaced between Duck Hill in northern Carson City and the Fairview Drive exit in central Carson City. Approximately two inches of the roadway surface was removed and repaved on nearly six miles of interstate. While southern sections of the interstate opened in recent years, the repaved section was first opened to traffic in 2006. The 13-year old roadway surface was cracking and rutting and reaching time to resurface before more extensive and costly roadway rehabilitation was needed.

Future periodic overnight lane reductions and shoulder and ramp closures will also take place for the following interstate improvements:

Eight traffic cameras will be added at major interchanges to provide additional travel condition information before driving, including at Arrowhead Drive, College Parkway, U.S. 50 and Fairview Drive.

Yield signs at U.S. 50 and College Parkway interstate on-ramps will be enhanced with flashing beacons coordinated with traffic signals for better visibility and compliance while merging.

Exit numbers on the Carson City Freeway will also be changed per federal requirements which ensure consistent nationwide freeway signs and mileposts to convey a clear message and help guide, warn and regulate traffic. Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Now that the I-580 connection from the Reno spaghetti bowl to south Carson City is complete and supersedes the previous U.S. 395 designation, exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with south Carson Street and ending at the Reno spaghetti bowl. Updated exit number information is available at nevadadot.com/exit.

The approximately $13 million in improvements by contractor Q&D Construction will enhance the interstate for the nearly 33,000 drivers who travel it daily. Road work is anticipated to complete by spring 2020, if not earlier based on weather.

Project information is available at ccfreeway.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.