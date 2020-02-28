‘I Voted’ sticker design contest seeks Carson City student artists

The Carson City Department of Arts & Culture and the Carson City Clerk-Recorder’s Office have initiated an “I Voted” sticker design competition.

The competition is open to students grades 9-12 enrolled in any high school in Carson City. Students are encouraged to submit creative designs that excite and encourage voting participation. Two original “I Voted” sticker designs will be selected and reproduced into 14,000 stickers for distribution at polling locations in the Carson City Community Center and the Carson City Courthouse for the primary election early voting (May 23-June 5) and the primary election day (June 9). Students whose designs are selected will be awarded $100.

A panel consisting of Aubrey Rowlatt, clerk-recorder; Miguel Camacho, chief deputy clerk; Mark Salinas, Arts & Culture coordinator; Mylo McCormick and Chris Leyva, Carson City Cultural commissioners, along with Jennifer A. Russell, public information officer, Office of Nevada Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske will review the submissions and select two winners.

“We are excited to see the creativity of Carson City students and how they express themselves with this topic,” Rowlatt said in a news release. “We feel this is an opportunity to engage the youth and to have them play a large role in the upcoming elections. Everyone loves ‘I Voted’ stickers!”

“According to a recent study by Americans for the Arts, people who are involved in the arts are 20% more likely to vote,” Salinas said in the release. “We are overjoyed to create an opportunity which engages future voters through a cross-pollination of civics and visual arts.”

Deadline for entries is April 20. For entry form and complete guidelines, visit carson.org/ac.