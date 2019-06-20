Inflatable planetarium coming to Carson City

Experience the night sky with a personalized tour from Mobile Ed Productions.

As part of the Carson City Library’s Summer Learning Challenge, the Sky Dome Planetarium will be set up Monday in the gymnasium of the Carson City Community Center.

“An educator will be on site to guide patrons through the 45-minute program,” explained Maria Klesta, creative learning manager for the Carson City Library. “The educator will go over the stars in the Northern Hemisphere, exactly as they appear the day of the presentation.”

Attendees will experience the lit sky and learn about the galaxy, planets, astronauts, stars and how the night sky changes. The inflatable, 16-by-11-foot planetarium is funded through an LSTA grant, and is part of the Summer Learning Challenge programming schedule.

“They will learn how to identify the planets in the solar system,” Klesta said. “They will also go over Greek mythological characters and see how those heroes of the past can be found in the patterns of the stars.”

Those interested in attending one of the two, 45-minute shows must register online to reserve a space. All ages are welcome, but children 9 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver 13 years or older.

The activities for this year’s Summer Learning Challenge are all space-oriented, in line with the theme: A Universe of Stories.