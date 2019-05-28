Italian Feed at Governor’s Mansion in Carson City to benefit homeless

An Italian Feed fundraiser for The Do Drop In day center at 1895 E. Long St., and its parent organization, The Rural Center for Independent Living, will be held at the Governor’s Mansion’s Nevada Room from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 31.

RCIL Executive Director Dee Dee Foremaster describes her budget process as borrowing from Peter to pay Paul, then doing her best to hold things together before the next check arrives. It’s a shoestring, all-volunteer operation that, like the people they serve, is perpetually on the brink of the abyss. That has begun to change as various organizations and individuals have organized fundraisers, and Foremaster says the RCIL is now in the black for the first time in 20 years.

Tickets for the Italian Feed can be purchased for $20 at the door, in advance at the A to Zen (1803 N. Carson St.) or reserved by calling 301-6929. Anyone purchasing or reserving a ticket prior to the event will receive a complimentary raffle ticket at the door.

This event’s buffet dinner will include spaghetti with meat sauce, lasagna, chicken fettucini alfredo, garlic bread, salad, appetizers, dessert bar and variety of beverages. Raffle prizes, silent auctions, entertainment and a wine bottle toss will add to the fun.