It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas!

The magic couldn’t happen year after year without the great teamwork by the Nevada State Buildings and Grounds Division crew who string thousands of lights to be able to create the wow factor we have come to expect at the annual Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights.

The crew works steadily for three weeks, including weekends, to create a magical scene to delight young and old. The locals have come to expect the best lighting display in the state.

This year’s magicians are: Ron Bodnar, Phil Nemanic, Tyler Corey, John Adams, Kenneth Wilkins, Michael Smith, Michael Carpenter, Paul Rogers and Jarel Gloistein.