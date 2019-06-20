Lane closures scheduled on U.S. 95A south of Silver Springs

Single lane closures with traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternating directions of traffic will be in place on U.S. 95A in the Fort Churchill area (milepost 32-36) south of Silver Springs 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, June 25-27, as NDOT road maintenance crews fill age-related roadway cracking, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Up to 30-minute delays are to be expected. Motorists are advised to drive at posted construction speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

Sealing and filling pavement cracks helps reinforce the pavement by preventing water and other roadway debris from seeping into and enlarging the cracks. The sealing will help protect and prolong pavement life.