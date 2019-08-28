Lane closures start Wednesday on Mt. Rose Highway

Highway improvements starting Wednesday will lead to lane closures on Mt. Rose Highway.

Intermittent daytime lane closures will be implemented near Incline Village and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe in order to make improvements to guardrails and resurface sections of the highway, also known as Nevada Route 431, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

One-way traffic with pilot cars will intermittently be in place Mondays through Fridays between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on alternating small sections of the highway in those areas. The work is expected to continue into early October.

While NDOT says most travel delays will be short, drivers should anticipate maximum delays of up to 30 minutes. NDOT suggests allowing for extra travel time and reminds drivers to reduce travel speeds to posted speed limits.

A half mile of roadside concrete barrier rail below Country Club Drive in Incline Village will be replaced. According to NDOT, the barrier rail is aging and has been worn by elements and traffic. It will be replaced with new concrete barrier to prevent wayward vehicles from drifting off of the highway.

On the other side of the summit, two switchback roadway curves will be repaved with a high friction asphalt surface. According to NDOT, the pavement uses a polymer binding to provide a more skid-resistant surface that has shown to reduce crashes between 57 and 90% in other states.

Roadway signs will also be enhanced to further focus drivers on navigating the turns.

According to NDOT, more than 5,000 drivers travel this section of highway daily.

Find more information on Nevada state roads at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.