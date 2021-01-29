Learn about Alzheimer’s disease at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting

Alzheimer’s and gerontology expert Heidi Slater will be the guest speaker at the next Rotary Club of Carson City meeting. The virtual event takes place Tuesday, February 2nd at 12:30 P.M. Slater is a Family Care Associate for the Northern California/Northern Nevada chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Slater’s presentation will include the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. “We will also explore age-related changes, importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis, as well as Alzheimer’s Association resources” she said. “We will also discuss how to talk with someone about memory concerns, which can be difficult.”

Slater earned a certificate in Gerontology from the University of Nevada, Reno; a Master’s in Education with a librarianship specialty from Portland State University, and a Bachelors of History from Yale University.

Guests are invited to attend the weekly meeting via ZOOM. Those interested should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net for meeting information. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Carson City visit http://www.carsonrotary.org.