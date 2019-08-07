Legislative Deli in Carson City is open again

The Legislative Deli is back in business.

The Caucus Deli shut down several weeks ago after the vendor was told his contract would be replaced by a high-tech vending machine operation. But the vendor ran into delays and was unable to install the computerized vending machines by Aug. 1 as promised. Business Enterprise Officer Kevin Horigan told the Appeal he and the operator Marjory Olaes didn’t want to keep the operation shuttered into September so they decided to hire staff and reopen to provide breakfast, lunch, coffee and snacks to state workers who have relied on the deli for years.

To staff the deli, they brought in Abel Medina, who Horigan said is a restaurant veteran, “who’s done it all.”

The deli will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and with extended hours depending on what meetings are happening in the Legislative building.

He said the menu will include breakfast sandwiches and burritos as well as lunch items including sandwiches made to order.

They will also offer and assortment of candies, chips, coffee and soft drinks.

Horigan said the deli will eventually be converted to high-tech vending machines but, until then, will be operated by Medina.

Horigan said they actually opened Wednesday with no fanfare to get things going while Olaes went shopping for food products and drinks.

Horigan said plans are still to bring in a live staff to run the deli when the Legislature convenes in 2021.