Lisa Schuette to run for Carson City Supervisor Ward 4

Retired Carson City teacher and longtime animal welfare advocate Lisa Schuette has announced her candidacy for Carson City Supervisor Ward 4. She is running for the seat currently held by John Barrette.

Schuette graduated from Carson High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I am proud to call Carson City my home; I would be honored to serve its residents as Supervisor” Schuette said in a release announcing her candidacy. “As a Carson City native I’m committed to holding on to our historic charm, while embracing the exciting opportunities that continue to come our way.”

Schuette began her professional life with the Carson City Sheriff’s office as a deputy, later becoming a probation officer. Schuette was named Carson City’s Educator of the Year in 2013. She founded the Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI) in 2012 which spearheaded the effort to build the new animal shelter.

In 2017, CASI purchased the new animal control vehicle and installed the shelter play area. CASI now helps low income pet owners spay or neuter their pets through the Critter Fixer program.

“I’m excited for the future of our city” she said. “I will work to ensure that we keep our city vibrant. We need to commit to economic diversity and workforce training. We must approach growth in a thoughtful manner, being mindful of our limited natural resources, such as water. I will also work to maintain our quality of life regarding recreation and the arts.

“I think it’s important that city leaders work together to find solutions to our challenges. I believe in leading through positive collaboration, as I have successfully done throughout my career in law enforcement, teaching and with CASI. I look forward to hearing from residents during the course of my campaign and learning about the projects they support as well as their concerns.”

Schuette is also board president of the Ron Wood Family Resource Center and in 2018 was named as one of Northern Nevada’s Top 20 Powerful Women by Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

Schuette is an avid runner. She lives with her husband of 30 years, Steve, and their rehomed dog, Hank.