Man dead after officer involved shooting in Yerington

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot a man Thursday afternoon on Cardon Lane in Yerington.

The man died at the scene. According to a press release, deputies were called after receiving a 911 call from a subject who said his neighbor had just come to his house brandishing a handgun and threatening him with it.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the suspect who refused commands to comply with their instructions, including putting his hands up. The suspect advanced on the deputies and after several attempts at less-than-lethal means to illicit compliance, the suspect pulled his gun on the deputies.

Three deputies responded by employing lethal force to stop the threat. Shortly afterward, the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. No injuries to deputies or neighbors have been reported.

The Nevada Division of Investigation is taking over the investigation along with the help of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office forensics crime scene unit (FIS). The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

At this time the names of all involved are being withheld as this investigation is currently underway.