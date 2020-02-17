Man stabbed to death on Woodside Drive in Carson City

One man is dead after a stabbing on Woodside Drive in Carson City.

A man died Saturday after entering a home in eastern Carson City and fighting with a man who lived there and getting stabbed.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said an investigation suggests the deceased had attended a birthday party in Carson City Saturday, got drunk and attacked several people, including a child, and then left the party. This incident was not reported to the sheriff’s office.

That man then ended up near Woodside Drive and was acting aggressively, banging on cars, yelling and lying on the ground. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office was dispatched but unable to find the man, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong.

About 40 minutes later, the investigation shows he forced his way into a home in the 900 block of Woodside Drive where a couple were at home. The husband told him to leave and when he did not he got into a fight with the husband while the wife called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived about 9:32 p.m. and found the intruder had been stabbed several times and died, the sheriff’s office said.

The case will be referred to the Carson City District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775- 887-2677.