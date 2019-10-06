Manufacturing Institute, NAM and Click Bond seek creators on Manufacturing Day

The Manufacturing Institute, the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, and Click Bond of Carson City are joining forces to showcase the career opportunities available in the manufacturing industry by engaging youth and recruiting them to become the next generation of manufacturers through Manufacturing Day.

“The next frontier of manufacturing in the United States is upon us, and now, more than ever, we need the next generation of creators to join our workforce. We thank our generous sponsors, like Click Bond, for working alongside us to showcase what modern manufacturing really looks like in their own eyes through a MFG Day experience,” NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons, who also serves as board chairman of The Manufacturing Institute, said in a media release.

As a sponsor of MFG Day, Click Bond is supporting the nation’s largest one-day celebration of manufacturing, where manufacturers across the country open their doors for students, parents and teachers, highlighting the diverse career opportunities in manufacturing.

“Click Bond is proud to support MFG Day and help shine a light on the critical role that manufacturing plays in supporting the wider economy,” Click Bond President and CEO Karl Hutter said in the release.First held in 2012 and organized by its founder — the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International — MFG Day gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gap, connect with future generations, update the public perception of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole. Learn more about MFG Day and the significant impact this event has across the nation here.