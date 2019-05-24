Many events slated for Carson City over Memorial Day weekend

The following are events happening in Carson City over the Memorial Day weekend:

Rockin’ Rib Fest

The second annual Rockin’ Rib Fest is now going on at Casino Fandango and will run through Monday. Award-winning rib cookers from around the country, including Austin’s Texas Lightning BBQ, Chicago BBQ Company, Back Forty Texas BBQ and the local Carson City BBQ, have gathered for the four-day event, which features food, live music and family-friendly activities. The event concludes at 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. Winners of the best rib contest will be named at 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a beverage garden featuring domestic and craft beers to wine, margaritas and cocktails.

Celebration of Heroes Parade

The event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. today in Virginia City. The Comstock honors all men and women of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Tribute to Heroes Concert

A Tribute to Heroes Concert will be held from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City located at 12 B St. This fundraising event pays tribute to the never forgotten American heroes. The night includes performances from artist Lacy J. Dalton and Lady and the Tramps. Your ticket includes entry into the show and dinner catered by The Cider Factory.

Memorial Day Services

The Nevada Veteran’s Coalition is conducting a Memorial Service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on Monday beginning at 11 a.m.

“Come join us and remember those veterans who gave, if not a portion or all of their lives, in the defense of this great country of ours,” said Tom Draughon, a spokesman for NVC.

Draughon said Memorial Day began on May 30, 1868. The day was commemorated at Arlington National Cemetery as it was originally known as Decoration Day. In 1971, Congress declared this day of recognition will be known as Memorial Day, an American national holiday, and to be observed on the last Monday in May.

A special signing ceremony at the Korean War Memorial will be conducted by Gov. Steve Sisolak at 10:45 a.m. prior to the Memorial Day ceremony. The Maytan Band conducted by U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Alan Pefley will play before the ceremony and will also play the national anthem.

Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services will attend the one-hour event. Draughon said this year’s keynote speaker is Army Capt. Kandace Gonzales, a medical evacuation pilot.

Noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City is the annual Memorial Day Flowers Foundation ceremony. The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation works with families, organizations and businesses to make floral tributes to those who bravely served our country. This year, Carson City Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is honored to participate in this program.

A new flag will be presented to the Washoe Tribe at 10 a.m. Monday at the Stewart Indian Cemetery. The flag pole and monument have been restored through donations at Ed’s Doug House Sports Lounge, mainly Ed Bryne and Wally Ilczyszyn. Rupert’s Auto Body also contributed. Don Tucker refurbished the pole and laid the pavers. James Chandler performed the rock work. Bob Hunter and Darrel Kizer facilited the project. After the flag presentation, the annual event honoring U.S veterans from the Native American community will take place.

Nevada State Railroad Museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2180 S. Carson St. Adults 18 and over $6. Ages 17 and under and museum members: free. Train rides are $8 for ages 12 and above; ages 4-11 and museum members are $4. Ages 3 and under are free.

Train Rides start at 10 a.m. Warren Engine House Company will be on property this weekend selling hamburgers and hot dogs. Kona Snow cones will be here Sunday and Monday. Contact (775) 687-6953 x233 for more information.

Memorial Day celebration at Evergreen Gene’s

Evergreen Gene’s, 1811 N. Carson St., is hosting a Memorial Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday with snacks and beverages for all. All veterans and military personnel will receive a 25 percent discount. For information contact either Gene or Rowena at 882-1807.

Democratic Memorial Day luncheon to feature local military historian

World War II historian and author Ken Beaton will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Carson City Democrats’ Memorial Day luncheon. He will narrate a slide show of photographs taken on his visits to American memorials and military cemeteries across Europe, including some ties to his own family.

A native of Lynn, Mass., Beaton is a retired Nevada secondary school teacher. The Nevada Appeal has published more than 100 of his commentaries, and many of his history articles have been published in Nevada and Nevada in the West magazines. In his latest book, he tells the remarkable story of his uncle Richard’s final mission at Monte la Difensa, Italy, during which he was killed in action on Dec. 3, 1943. Inside Richard’s helmet was found a photograph of his young nephew, Kenneth Beaton.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway. Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help keep the lights on at Carson City’s Democratic HQ. Suggested donations of $5 or more are gratefully accepted but not required. All are welcome.

For information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.

State museums offer free admission for active-duty military families

Nevada’s state museums once again are taking part in the national Blue Star Museums program, providing free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.

The National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families program, now in its 10th year, launched the 2019 program on May 18, Armed Forces Day, and it will stay in effect through the Labor Day weekend.

Military families can find the list of participating museums nationwide at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the military as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.