Meetings will explain Carson City School District rezoning

Carson City School District officials will hold three meetings to discuss new middle school attendance zones and variance options.

The meetings will be:

Eagle Valley Middle School: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m. in the gym

Carson Middle School: Thursday, Feb. 13, 6 p.m., in the library

Fremont Elementary School: Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30 p.m., in the library.

The proposal would adjust the attendance zones so all current Fremont Elementary fifth-grade students will attend Eagle Valley Middle School as sixth graders in the fall.