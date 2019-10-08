Michael Hohl Motor Company in Carson City collecting pet food donations

Michael Hohl Motor Co., is collecting pet food donations to fill a pickup with pet food to support Pets of the Homeless throughout October. The dealership will donate all supplies to Friends in Service Helping, rural northern Nevada’s largest social services program.

Last year, Michael Hohl collected more than 2,480 pounds of pet food for Pets of the Homeless, which is based in Carson City and is the only national nonprofit dedicated to feeding and providing emergency veterinary care to pets of homeless people.

“We are so thankful to Michael Hohl for helping us collect pet food donations each year,” Genevieve Frederick, founder of Pets of the Homeless, said in a release. “Last year, we collected more than a ton of food. We are thankful to partner with FISH to ensure all the donations stay in Carson City, helping people here who need it most.”

To donate and help fill the pickup, you can bring new and sealed pet food donations of any size to Michael Hohl Chevy Buick GMC Cadillac, 3700 S. Carson St., in Carson City.

For information about Pets of the Homeless and to find your nearest donation site, visit petsofthehomeless.org.