Monarch Waystation Habitat at Carson City school

Empire Elementary School teacher Laura Ricks' fifth graders recently helped to create a Monarch Waystation at the school.

Carson City School District

Fifth-grade students at Empire Elementary School in Carson City learned about the decline in monarch butterflies due to development and use of pesticides. Through their studies of the impact on milkweed and nectar sources, which are a vital part of the monarch habitat, the students wanted to help with conservation efforts.

Several fifth-grade classes took time to create a Monarch Waystation at the school. The students grew several plants from seeds provided by the Nevada Monarch Society. They also partnered with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who obtained plants from Washoe State Tree Nursery, donated them to the school and came to support the students in creating this habitat.

“It was a great experience,” one student said. “This is cool because we are saving the monarch butterflies!”