National Night Out at Mills Park in Carson City on Tuesday

If You Go

Come to Mills Park on Tuesday to celebrate public safety at Carson City’s 17th annual National Night Out.

This year’s theme is Standing with the Blue.

“It’s not just about law enforcement but about law-abiding citizens,” said Lisa Davis, sheriff’s office deputy, who coordinates the event.

“It’s about standing shoulder-to-shoulder to make our community positive.”

The event attended by thousands every year features not just the sheriff’s office but other emergency responders as well as representatives from state and federal offices and service organizations that work hand-in-hand to keep Carson City safe.

“We make a better community when we all collaborate,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong. “It’s important for people to understand that law enforcement has evolved. It’s not all about arresting people.”

And it helps to put a name to a face and know who to call.

“You don’t to call a cop to take care of a bear,” he said.

For the first time, the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be on hand, alongside recruiters from all the branches of the U.S. military and the Bureau of Land Management Rangers, and Nevada departments including wildlife, highway patrol, the state fire marshal and others.

A CareFlight helicopter will land, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety is bringing an accident simulator, and the Nevada Department of Transportation is showing off some heavy equipment.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and children’s activities will be front and center, said Furlong, because the annual Cops and Kids event was cancelled due to weather.

A BMX track with minibikes, for example, will be available.

“When you have youth in positive activity you prevent crime,” said Davis.

And as always there will be hotdogs and sodas.

The opening ceremony starts around 5:10 p.m. with a noisy grand finale at 8 p.m.

“We don’t solve cases, the public does,” said Furlong. “It’s all about everyone working together.”