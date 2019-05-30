National Trails Day to be celebrated near Ash Canyon in Carson City

Carson City will celebrate one of its most recent Open Space acquisitions — 206 acres near Ash Canyon during National Trails Day on Saturday.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. Mayor Bob Crowell will say a few words about Carson City’s Open Space program and will be joined by members of the Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department, the Nevada Land Trust and Muscle Powered. Volunteers from Muscle Powered, the Great Basin Institute and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association will be working on a section of new trail.

The public is invited to attend a short hike to experience the views from this property, observe how trails get built, learn about Comstock logging history, how nature has recovered after the Waterfall Fire, and other topics. Also, those who have suggestions for a name for the new Open Space property near Ash Canyon will find out how then can submit a suggestion.

The meeting location is at the Ash Canyon water tanks. There will be signs directing participants to the parking area. Shuttles will also be available at the end of Ash Canyon Road near Wellington Crescent for those who need transportation to the water tanks. Hiking areas are on rough terrain, so participants are asked to wear close-toed shoes and to bring water, a hat and sunscreen.

Those participating should also arrive a few minutes before 8 a.m. The event will conclude at 10 a.m. For information on National Trails Day, contact Gregg Berggren at gberggren@carson.org.

Space is limited for the event. Register at https://apm.activecommunities.com/ccpr/Activity_Search/5239.