NDOT launching new flashing yield signs at certain Carson freeway onramps

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists of new flashing yield signs being tested and activated on certain Interstate 580 Carson City Freeway onramps beginning Wednesday.

The new yield signs located at the base of northbound and southbound I-580 onramps from College Parkway and U.S. 50/E. William Street feature flashing yellow beacon lights at the top. The beacons light up when the nearby traffic signal is green for vehicles turning left to access the on-ramp from the opposing direction. As an additional visual cue to yield to drivers entering the ramp from the other direction, the first-in-the-state warning flashers will enhance safety. Additional “yield” pavement markings have also been placed on the ramps.

Motorists are reminded to always watch for others and be ready to yield as needed.

The new yield flashers are part of a project nearing completion to resurface the interstate between Duck Hill and the Fairview Drive exit in Carson City. Drivers will see intermittent shoulder and lane closures as sign installation, curb and gutter improvements and other finishing construction is completed over the coming month. Eight traffic cameras will also be activated throughout the coming months at major interchanges to provide additional travel condition information before driving, including at Arrowhead Drive, College Parkway, U.S. 50 and Fairview Drive.

The approximately $13 million in improvements by contractor Q&D Construction will enhance the interstate for the nearly 33,000 drivers who travel it daily.

State transportation information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.