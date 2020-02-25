NDOT to repair guardrail in east Dayton on Thursday

Single lane closures will take place on eastbound U.S. 50 in east Dayton starting Thursday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside guardrail damaged in a crash.

Eastbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane between Segale Road and Enterprise Way in east Dayton from approximately 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Motorists are advised to give extra travel time and to anticipate minor travel delays.

NDOT roadway maintenance staff will replace as many as three 12-foot long segments of roadside guardrail damaged in a crash.

Updated state road conditions and construction information is available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 775-888-7000 before driving.