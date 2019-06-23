Nevada counties get $27.25 million in federal compensation

Nevada counties will get $27.25 million in federal compensation for lost taxes on federal lands.

The Payment in Lieu of Taxes is designed to compensate states and counties that have a high percentage of non-taxable federal lands within their borders. There are a number of counties in Nevada where more than 90 percent of the land is federally held, the highest being Esmeralda which is just shy of 99 percent federal.

Also more than 90 percent are Lander, Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

Sen. Catherine Cortrez Masto, D-Nev., said the total PILT payment this year is an increase of $250,000 over Fiscal 2018.

The local governments use those funds to help manage federal lands, provide public safety services and fund transportation and outdoor recreation projects. The payments are calculated using the acreage of federal property held by BLM, the Forest Service, Parks, Fish and Wildlife and some military installations in each county.

“The Department of the Interior PILT program is a vital resource for Nevada’s local governments,” said Masto.

The largest check will go to Washoe County at $3.68 million followed by Clark and Elko counties each at just more than $3.6 million and Nye at $3.3 million.

In western Nevada, Carson City will receive just $113,856 this year because acreage is used to calculate the payment. Douglas gets $701,548 and Lyon $2.25 million and Churchill $2.3 million.

The smallest check goes to Storey County — $40,040.

Total federal acreage in Nevada is just more than 59.2 million acres — 84 percent of the entire state.