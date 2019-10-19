The new medallion that will be hidden during the Nevada Day Treasure Hunt. The hunt starts Tuesday.

Courtesy

Today’s Clue No. 10

A lone prince sharing

A president’s name

Claimed the number

Fifteen for his fame

Friday’s Clue No. 9

For these dry kidneys

All should be grateful

They play a nurturing role

And now may be fateful

Thursday’s Clue No. 8

Eleanor V.’s husband

Gets all the fame

Her career and maturity

Deserves the same

Wednesday’s Clue No. 7

Link brick and ox

With hay and shoes

Plus medicine and education

From which you must choose

Tuesday’s Clue No. 6

East of Eden

His holdings were broad

After immigrating

The rail earned him applaud

Clue No. 5

The southeast is a match

For both your destination

And Edington so don’t let

The impact crater your elation

Clue No. 4

While there may be three

Generally they’re of no aid

Because they do not

Contain this year’s crusade

Clue No.3

Copious and researched

Join the hunt

For this dweller

And come out in front

Clue No. 2

Originally vulnerable

The Feds on a mission

Now they’re defended

As perceptions transition

Clue No. 1

Four distinct spaces

Within the division

Examine each one

Looking for your vision