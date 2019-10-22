Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue 11
Today’s Clue No. 11
1000 wasn’t enough
But don’t be weary
Follow the eponym’s lead
A new home is necessary
Saturday’s Clue No. 10
A lone prince sharing
A president’s name
Claimed the number
Fifteen for his fame
Friday’s Clue No. 9
For these dry kidneys
All should be grateful
They play a nurturing role
And now may be fateful
Thursday’s Clue No. 8
Eleanor V.’s husband
Gets all the fame
Her career and maturity
Deserves the same
Wednesday’s Clue No. 7
Link brick and ox
With hay and shoes
Plus medicine and education
From which you must choose
Tuesday’s Clue No. 6
East of Eden
His holdings were broad
After immigrating
The rail earned him applaud
Clue No. 5
The southeast is a match
For both your destination
And Edington so don’t let
The impact crater your elation
Clue No. 4
While there may be three
Generally they’re of no aid
Because they do not
Contain this year’s crusade
Clue No.3
Copious and researched
Join the hunt
For this dweller
And come out in front
Clue No. 2
Originally vulnerable
The Feds on a mission
Now they’re defended
As perceptions transition
Clue No. 1
Four distinct spaces
Within the division
Examine each one
Looking for your vision