Nevada Day Treasure Hunt Clue No. 8

Today’s Clue No.8

Eleanor V.’s husband

Gets all the fame

Her career and maturity

Deserves the same

Wednesday’s Clue No. 7

Link brick and ox

With hay and shoes

Plus medicine and education

From which you must choose

Tuesday’s Clue No. 6

East of Eden

His holdings were broad

After immigrating

The rail earned him applaud

Saturday’s Clue No. 5

The southeast is a match

For both your destination

And Edington so don’t let

The impact crater your elation

Friday’s Clue No. 4

While there may be three

Generally they’re of no aid

Because they do not

Contain this year’s crusade

Thursday’s Clue No.3

Copious and researched

Join the hunt

For this dweller

And come out in front

Wednesday’s Clue No. 2

Originally vulnerable

The Feds on a mission

Now they’re defended

As perceptions transition

Tuesday’s Clue No. 1

Four distinct spaces

Within the division

Examine each one

Looking for your vision