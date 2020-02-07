Nevada dignitaries re-create 100-Year-Old photo of Nevada’s ratification of 19th Amendment

Nevada dignitaries on Friday celebrated the 100th anniversary of Nevada Gov. Emmett D. Boyle’s signing of the resolution to ratify the 19th Amendment, which secured women’s right to vote, by re-creating the historic photo of the signing exactly 100 years to the day of the original.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, front center, signs a proclamation honoring the historic anniversary and those who paved the way to grant women the right to vote in the U.S.

Back row, from left, is former first lady Kathryn List; Patti Bernard, former Washoe County School District Administrator and Chair of the Nevada Women’s History Project; former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan; former First Lady Lauralyn Sandoval; Lori Bagwell, state vice regent, Nevada State Society Daughters of the American Revolution; Sondra Cosgrove, president of the League of Women Voters of Nevada; Mona Reno, past chair of the Nevada Women’s History Project; Henderson Mayor Debra March; Larry Bender, former redevelopment manager, City of Las Vegas and City of North Las Vegas; and Rob Boehmer, executive officer of the Nevada Deferred Compensation Program.

Front row, from left, is Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association; Molly Walt, Nevada Commission for Women and chair of the Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee; Richann Bender, commissioner of the Nevada Commission for Women; Dawn Gibbons, chair/commissioner of the Nevada Transportation Authority, former state legislator and former first lady; Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson; First Lady Kathy Sisolak; Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske; Chloe Walt, Carson High School senior; Nevada Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton; Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall; and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell.

The Nevada Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee — made up of representatives from women’s organizations across Nevada working to educate Nevadans on the suffrage movement and the historic importance of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — organized the event. The photo will be added to the Silver State Sisters: Women Transforming Nevada exhibit in the Capital Building in Carson City.

To learn more about suffrage celebration events planned throughout Nevada in 2020, visit https://nv19thamendmentcentennial.com.