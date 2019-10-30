Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s inaugural ball gown joins Nevada State Museum collection

Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s inaugural ball gown is now in the state’s museum collection.

“It is an honor to donate the dress and become a part of Nevada history,” said Sisolak on Wednesday.

The first lady and Gov. Steve Sisolak toured the Nevada State Museum’s Marjorie Russell Clothing and Textile Research Center, which preserves more than 10,000 artifacts of dress and textiles from Nevada, where Kathy Sisolak signed a deed of gift.

“I appreciate First Lady Guinn being here,” said Gov. Sisolak. “It is really incredible that (Kathy) is now a part of Nevada history.”

Former First Lady Dema Guinn, widow of Gov. Kenny Guinn, who served from 1999 to 2007, also attended and her dress from the 1999 ball and those of several other former first ladies were also on display.

The center houses 16 inaugural ball gowns from former first ladies. The oldest is the gown worn by Una Riley Dickerson in 1910 for the opening of Nevada’s Governor’s Mansion. The center, established in 1991, is named after former First Lady Marjorie Russell, wife of Charles Russell, Nevada governor from 1951-1959.

Sisolak’s black, sequined, off-the-shoulder gown was designed by Dolce & Gabanna, and she said she ordered it online.

“It is stunningly beautiful,” said Jan Loverin, curator of clothing and textiles.

Myron Freeman, director, Nevada State Museum, said the museum is planning an exhibition of first ladies’ gowns in October 2020.