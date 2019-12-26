Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak names Patient Protection Commission members

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Dr. John Packham, an associate dean at the UNR Medical School, to chair the new Patient Protection Commission.

In addition, he named 10 members to the commission charged with taking a comprehensive look at the state of health care in Nevada.

Sisolak said the commission will identify areas for improvement to ensure that every Nevadan has access to affordable, quality health care.

The other commission members are Dr. Howard Baron, a specialist in pediatric gastroenterology, Dr. Ikram Khan, president of Quality Care Consultants, Dr. Tony Slonim, CEO of Renown Health, Bobbette Bond, healthcare policy director for UNITE HERE Health Fund, W. Mason Van Houweling, CEO of University Medical Center, Shaun Schoener, vice president of UnitedHealthcare, Flo Khan, deputy vice president of PhRMA, Jessica Flood of the Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, Yarleny Roa-Dugan an RN at Southern Hills Hospital, and Theresa Bohannan, an advocate for those with special health care needs.

Sisolak named Sara Cholhagian executive director of the commission who he said has extensive experience as a legislative and government affairs professional.

Finally, he named three non-voting members of the commission who will serve as advisers. They are Health and Human Services Director Richard Whitley, Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson and Heather Korbulic, director of the Silver State Health Exchange.