Nevada has 94 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,836

Nevada is reporting 94 new coronavirus cases, pushing the statewide total to 1,836, but the state Health and Human Services Department’s website shows the death toll remaining at 46.

The state had 1,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in Clark County, which is Nevada’s most populous and includes metro Las Vegas.

Elko County has become the third county in the state to report a coronavirus death – a woman in her 50s with underlying medical conditions who wasn’t hospitalized.

Washoe County has had four deaths and reported 16 new cases Saturday, pushing its total to 245.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that the federal government has approved Nevada’s request to declare a major disaster declaration for the state.

He said that move will unlock additional federal assistance for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 12, Sisolak signed a state declaration of emergency, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration.

Sisolak’s request asked for help under a variety of programs, including assistance for unemployment, legal services, crisis counseling and mass care and emergency assistance.

Federal help is needed because the public health crisis “is beyond the capabilities of the state, local and tribal governments,” Sisolak said.

Most people with the virus experience mild or moderate fever and coughing for two to three weeks. Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness including pneumonia and death.