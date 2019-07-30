Nevada Humane Society lease on Carson City supervisors’ agenda

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote on several contracts.

The annual temporary staffing contract is before the board. The $1.25 million contract is through the state with four temporary staffing agencies, Marathon Staffing Group, Inc., Manpower, Acro Service Corp., and Talent Framework LLC.

The city uses temporary staff for seasonal work, special projects and to fill in for vacant positions or employees on leave. The city’s practices were recently audited and Eide Bailly, the city’s internal auditor, made several recommendations, primarily concerning crafting policy around the length of time a temporary worker can work and the hiring of former employees for temporary assignments.

The supervisors will also vote whether to approve a new lease agreement with the Nevada Humane Society which operates the city’s animal shelter on Airport Road.

The lease is for no rent plus $700,000 annually for NHS to run the shelter, and provide animal control enforcement and other services.

The board has a new contract to consider: a joint operating agreement between the city, Carson City Library, Northern Nevada Development Authority and Adams Hub LLC for the library to pay NNDA $60,000 annually to create and operate a Business Retention and Expansion program at the Hub. The funding currently comes from a grant from the Hop and Mae Adams Foundation.

The supervisors will consider raising the salary range for a new public guardian. The city is in the process of recruiting a new guardian and Human Resources staff conducted a compensation study and reviewed pay in surrounding jurisdictions. The proposal is to bump the range from $58,393.72-$87,590.59 to $70,000-$105,000.

The Board of Supervisors meets Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.