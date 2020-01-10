Nevada lieutenant governor part of Carson City panel on census

Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall will be on hand with three other panelists to discuss the U.S. Census at Sierra Nevada Forum’s next event.

“Efforts to Shape Your Future: U.S. Census, Independent Redistricting, Anti-Corruption and Civil Discourse,” will look at how the census affects voting and elections.

Marshall will talk about how taxpayers dollars are being spent. Sondra Cosgrove, Nevada president, League of Women Voters, will discuss independent commissions for redistricting. Amy Pason, University of Nevada, Reno, will discuss communication and principles of persuasion while a fourth speaker will talk about passing bipartisan anti-corruption laws.

The forum is Jan. 14, 6 p.m., in the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. The event is free.

For information call 775-721-1731.