Nevada SNAP benefits to be issued on new schedule

The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has announced the issuing date for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will change effective July for nearly 400,000 recipients.

The issue date will be determined and expanded among the first 10 days of the month according to the last digit of the recipient’s birth year. For example, if the recipient’s birth year is 1975, benefits will be disseminated to him or her on the fifth of the month.

Until recently, SNAP benefits have been issued on the first of the month.

“While the benefits are issued to supplement the whole month of food shopping, many clients choose to use their benefits as soon as they are received,” said Steve Fisher, DWSS administrator.

“Oftentimes SNAP recipients also need the assistance of food pantries at the end of the month,” said Jodi Tyson, a member of the Governor’s Council on Food Security and vice president of strategic initiatives of Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. “This strain on pantries can largely be avoided with staggered issuance.”

“We hope this change will give clients better access to quality produce,” said Shane Piccinini of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “Keeping a stock of fresh fruits and vegetables can be tough on that first day of the month.”

The change is seeking to alleviate stores that are crowded on the first of the month when they struggle to keep the shelves stocked. State SNAP officials hope to relieve the strain at SNAP-participating grocery stores by issuing benefits during the 10 days of the month based on the last digit of the recipient’s birth year by incrasing product availability, according to Liz MacMenamin of the Retail Association of Nevada.

“We hope that by giving clients some advance notice, the transition to this new schedule will be smoother,” Fisher said. “We also hope we will see reduced strain on local food pantries.”

For more information on SNAP or the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, visit dwss.nv.gov.