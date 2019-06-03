Nevada State Fair begins Thursday at Mills Park in Carson City

The Nevada State Fair will run from Thursday through Sunday at Mills Park. The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and admission is free.

Those attending the fair should note on Saturday parking at Carson High School will not be available until after 1 p.m. due to Carson High’s graduation. Free parking at CHS will be available throughout the rest of the fair.

Advanced sale of discounted unlimited day ride passes are available at http://www.nevadastatefair.org.

This year’s fair will feature the Home & Garden Show held at the Marv Teixiera Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Entertainment will be featured at the main stage from 12:15 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Another feature will be Nevada Made, a handmade and Nevada made shopping experience featuring Nevada’s best artisans and craftspeople.

The Nevada Made venue will be located near the Nevada State Fair Main Stage will showcase hundreds of individual artists and ​makers, each presenting their unique handcrafted goods.

For information visit http://www.nevadastatefair.org.