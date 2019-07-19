Nevada State Museum minting replica 1870 half dollar in Carson City

It’s been almost 150 years since the first Liberty Seated half dollar was struck on Coin Press No. 1 inside the U.S. Branch Mint in Carson City — coins made of Nevada silver and bearing the signature “CC” mint mark.

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City plans to commemorate that milestone on Aug. 1, using the same coin press inside the same building where the original coins were struck in 1870, with an exclusive Half Dollar Release Party.

The ticketed event, one in a months-long series of Mint 150 events the museum is holding leading up to the sesquicentennial of the Carson City Mint, runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Central to the party will be the first 200 strikes of a replica 1870 CC minted Liberty Seated half dollar. The limited-edition replicas (a total mintage of 3,000 is planned) are .999 fine Nevada silver with CC mint mark. Replicas are incused with “copy” as required by law. Each replica is mounted in a card bearing its series number. The Nevada silver is made possible with support from Coeur Rochester, Inc., a sponsor of the Mint 150 Celebration.

Who receives one of the first 100 strikes will be determined by a raffle drawing at the party. Attendees will be able to watch as operators mint their replica on Coin Press No. 1.

Event tickets are $150 ($142 for Nevada State Museum members) and include a pure silver planchet and admission to the party. For information on attending the party or ordering a replica coin, contact the museum at 775-687-4810, ext 224 or send an e-mail to Nicolette Johnston at njohnston@nevadaculture.org. Provide information on what you wish to order and how to contact you. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at the museum and at the event.