Nevada state superintendent tours Carson City schools

The second day of Nevada Department of Education State Superintendent Jhone Ebert’s listening tour took her to four Carson City schools on Tuesday.

Meetings commenced at the Carson City School District offices and then continued to Carson High School, Eagle Valley Middle School, Seeliger Elementary School and Fremont Elementary School.

Her plan throughout the listening tour is to connect with school administrators, teachers and students throughout the day.

A community parents meeting with parent organizations was held in the District Office Boardroom.

“Having a dialogue with the State Superintendent and the Nevada Department of Education will be mutually beneficial and especially good for our students,” said Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes. “The Carson City School District has so much to be proud of and we are looking forward to bring the State Superintendent to see all of the great work of our teachers and students.”

On Monday, Ebert visited Douglas High School and Scarselli Elementary School.

Scarselli students spent 45 minutes grilling the superintendent about her job, which she was appointed to in March.

“The few short months I have been on the job have gone by quickly,” Ebert said. “During the legislative session, I met many Nevadans who were eager to share their hopes and dreams for their children. My goal is to better understand the treasures of our communities as well as the desires and challenges of greater student success.”

Ebert has plans to visit all 17 school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority before the end of the calendar year. She is especially interested in listening to school administrators, teachers, families and community members and hear directly from them what they find is exceptional at each school.