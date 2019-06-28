New apartments on Curry Street in Carson City should be available by new year

The first apartments in the Carson Hills Apartments now under construction on Curry Street should be available by the start of the new year.

Construction at the site next door to the Galaxy Fandango movie theater is well underway after extensive site work to grade the property.

“We’re on a roll now,” said Lora Ellingwood, project manager, Tanamera Construction, LLC, in Reno, the project’s builder.

Construction is focusing on the south end of the project, where the builder plans to complete the clubhouse, pool, maintenance building, and five 20-unit buildings and one 10-unit building by the end of the year.

“Then we’ll fence it off and start moving north,” said Ellingwood.

Tanamera plans to make those 110 apartments available once construction is completed.

“We’ll probably start taking names in the early fall,” for those interested in renting them, said Ellingwood.

After that, the developer plans to release a new building of units to rent every six to eight weeks.

The project, when finished, will have 28 buildings, 22 with a total of 370 apartments — 118 one-bedroom, 164 two-bedroom, and 88 three-bedroom units — each featuring granite countertops and washer and dryer.

The 22-acre site will also include three dog parks, barbecue area, children’s playground, and a fitness trail with exercise equipment at seven spots, said Ellingwood.