New plan submitted for Andersen Ranch in Carson City

A new plan for Andersen Ranch, the site of the proposed Vintage at Kings Canyon project, has been submitted to the Carson City Planning department for a preliminary review.

The submitted conceptual map calls for 204 houses on the 48.2-acre portion of the property between Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard.

The conceptual map, submitted by Christy Corp., a Sparks-based engineering services firm, and Rubicon Design Group, a land planning group in Reno, includes 111 lots sized a minimum of 5,000 square feet and 93 lots starting at 7,700 square feet and up to 13,569 square feet. The proposed project would also include 7.58 acres of open space/common area and 9.64 acres of right of way.

The submission says a traffic study by Headway Transportation is underway.

The property owner on the application is listed as Andersen Family Associates.

“It is also important to note that the Andersen Ranch project, as presented in this Conceptual Map application, is not affiliated with the Vintage project or the prior developer,” according to the application.

The proposed project would not use the planned unit development approved for the Vintage project in 2016, which included houses, two assisted living buildings, and related commercial businesses.

The land is zoned a mix of single-family 6,000 and single-family 12,000 and the application says the proposed project would need no zoning changes.

The application was filed with the Planning department this week for review and comment by staff in preliminary process before a tentative map is submitted.