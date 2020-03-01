NV Energy files for rate decrease in Northern Nevada

NV Energy has filed for a $24.1 million rate decrease for Northern Nevada electric customers.

The decrease will take effect Oct. 1 and reflects cuts in the projected costs of providing electric power and providing clean energy programs and efficiency services.

Utility President and CEO Doug Cannon said the company also filed a rate decrease earlier this month that will cut the cost of monthly electric bills about $2.10 for customers using 760 kilowatt hours of power.

That reduction is tied to the lower cost of fuel used to produce power at NV Energy’s generating stations. Fuel and purchased power costs are passed through dollar-for-dollar to customers with no profit to the utility.