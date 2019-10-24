Observatory director to talk about French astronomer, legacy

Nearly 240 years have passed since Charles Messier created a catalog that made it easier for astronomers to observe objects in space.

The French astronomer will be the topic of Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Thomas Herring’s talk on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Western Nevada College.

Herring’s presentation will be part of the observatory’s weekly star party. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. talk.

“His catalog is particularly a favorite of amateur astronomers since the objects in it are mostly bright, easily observed things such as galaxies, nebulae and star clusters,” Herring said. “I’ll talk about Messier himself, as well as showing images of many of the catalog objects, including some taken at the JCDO.”

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.