Observatory launching ‘Astronomy Roundtable’ on Dec. 28

Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College is ending 2019 with something new.

Observatory director Thomas Herring will moderate the first “Astronomy Roundtable” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

The roundtable will include a community discussion of news, the latest trends, equipment developments and the science behind astronomy.

Much like the Saturday night Star Parties at the observatory, Herring believes that the Astronomy Roundtable will bring together people with a love for astronomy.

“Bring your ideas and contribute to the discussion,” Herring said. “That’s the reason ideas behind the format … to connect people who are interested in astronomy.”

The observatory also hosts monthly free lectures from Mike Thomas and local scientists on Saturday nights. When lectures or special events aren’t scheduled, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties.

The observatory is located at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City.

Register Now for Spring Semester

Use the early part of your winter break to enroll in spring semester classes at WNC.

There are many advantages to registering now for spring semester: Get the classes you want when you want them, avoid the stress of last-minute registration and utilize Student Services to prepare a schedule that fits your educational goals.

Advisers and counselors will be available on campus over the break to help students choose their classes.

Additionally, Student Services will extend its hours until 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays (Jan. 8, 15 and 22) to assist students in preparing for spring semester.

Spring semester starts Tuesday, Jan. 21.

View classes for spring at wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you are new to WNC, apply for admission and take care of other pre-registration requirements at wnc.edu/starthere.

WNC Closed for Christmas, New Year’s Day

WNC’s three campuses will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day but will be open for regular business hours prior to and after those holidays.

During these holidays, enrollment for winter and spring continues online at wnc.edu.

Happy holidays from Western Nevada College!