Olsons celebrate 60th anniversary

Harold and Lucille Olson of Dayton celebrated their 60th anniversary on Dec. 19.

The couple married on Dec. 19, 1959, in Grand Rapids, Minn. They met when Harold and his buddy Jim stopped at a drive-in restaurant where Lucy was working as a car hop. Harold’s red 1959 Chevy convertible caught Lucy’s eye.

Today, the Olsons have four married sons, including Scott and his wife Robyn of Pikeville, NC; Craig and his wife Jennie of Dayton, Nev.; Brian and his wife Susie Olson of Dayton, Nev.; and Keith and his wife Yvette (Lucca) Olson of Tucson, Ariz.

Harold and Lucille have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with another due on Dec. 30.

The anniversary celebration is planned for today at the Dayton Community Center.