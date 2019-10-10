Open burning in Carson City starts Saturday

The Carson City Fire Department will allow open burning starting Saturday, Oct. 12 through Nov. 10.

The purpose of the open burn period is to provide residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. The Carson City Fire Department will require a burn permit with a valid permit number before burning will be allowed. Permits must be obtained no less than 24 hours prior to conducting an open burn.

Permits will be issued on a walk-in basis starting Friday, Oct. 11 at Station 51-Headquarters, 77 S. Stewart St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Permits also are available online at carson.org/openburn under the Fire Department, Open Burning page

If you apply online, you will also need to download or print a copy of the blank interactive PDF permit form to complete the process.

All permits must have a valid permit number in order to conduct an open burn.

For information, call the Carson City Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division at 887-2210, extension 2, 8-5 p.m., M-F.