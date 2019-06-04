Panel backs sound system for Fuji Park in Carson City

Fuji Park Fairgrounds events could soon sound a lot better.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee recommended spending $44,754 to replace the sound system there, which the Redevelopment Authority could approve at Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

The money was initially earmarked for the 2020 fiscal year, starting in July, and was bumped to the current year in order to get the system installed before the start of the venue’s busier summer season.

The city received two bids and selected Nelson Electric Co., Inc.

In other recent city committee actions:

— The Planning Commission on May 29 approved a special use permit for a childcare facility in 3,800 square feet in the strip mall at 200 E. Winnie Lane. The applicant, Community Services Agency, in Reno, plans to operate a facility for up to 53 children, from infants up to 5-year-olds. The commission also approved an SUP to expand the Small Blessings Preschool at 212 N. Division St. into a building at 213 N. Minnesota St. in order to serve an additional 16-20 children.

The commission approved amending the SUP for Brunswick Canyon Materials to allow it to close a gate on the property from dusk to dawn. The gate cuts off public access to the Brunswick Canyon open space area and there have been numerous complaints the business has been limiting access during the day and weekends. Open space areas are generally available only during daylight hours. Another item to consider revoking the plant’s SUP was continued for staff to do more research.

An item on a tentative map for a 103-unit subdivision on Lompa Ranch at Railroad Drive was postponed to the commission’s June meeting.

— The Utility Oversight Committee on May 28 heard an update on Public Works ongoing rate study. The study, being done by Farr West Engineering, is looking at possibly updating water and sewer rates and at redoing stormwater rates. The latter are currently based on a property’s zoning and the city is considering different ways to restructure them to include property size and impervious areas into the formula for calculating fees. The study is in its preliminary stage. Public Works plans to hold public meetings on it before the final study is completed sometime this fall.