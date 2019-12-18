Past Pages

Wednesday

150 years ago

The Lake Tahoe Disaster. — The formerly named persons left Glenbrook for Woodcock’s camp, and were overtaken by a squall and the boat capsized. The boat was found, but none of the bodies have yet to be discovered. Nine persons have been drowned in the lake since last Spring, and none of the bodies were found. It would seem then never rose to the surface.

130 years ago

Jack the Ripper has again finished up another woman — his thirteenth.

100 years ago

Leisure Hour Tomorrow Night. Tomorrow evening at the regular weekly meeting of the Leisure Hour club Mrs. Mook will have a paper on “Child Psychology.”

70 years ago

Storm conditions prevailed over most of Nevada today with snow falling in the northern two-thirds of the state and rain in the Beatty and Las Vegas areas. High winds lashed Carson City until a late hour last night and diminished only when it began to snow.

50 years ago

Four trustees were appointed to the Carson Industrial General Improvement District last night, allowing the district to carry out several important functions. Gary Sheerin, Jack Oakes and their wives volunteered to serve until a full-time board could be appointed.

30 years ago

Whence can’t get a ride, Dorothy Dahm walks. She doesn’t mind. The shut-ins she visits need her. Dahm, 69, is a volunteer for the Home Companion Program, administered through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Thursday

150 years ago

Further search for the bodies of Albert W. Woodcock, John Kensley and Frank Pierre, who were capsized on a boat on Lake Tahoe and drowned on Friday the 10th instant, has been made and will be continued for several days unless successful. What has been found is the capsized boat, the sail and oars, a bag of onions strewn on the beach and a camp kettle with the cover off in about five feet of water. Lake Tahoe has become proverbially treacherous to those who trust themselves install boats upon its surface.

130 years ago

Hold Your Hosses. Some of the Appeal’s advertisers are complaining that they are getting thrust over onto the back pages. The Appeal is so crowded with holiday advertisements that it is impossible to put all on the inside pages.

100 years ago

Judge William A. Boardman, district attorney of Washoe county from 1870 to 1874 and one of the most prominent early day members of the bar in this state, died last week in Susanville. His death removed one of the real old timers of Western Nevada, a man who was on the Comstock during the boom days and who resided in Washoe City when it was the county seat.

70 years ago

Bonanza Airlines, which was to have inaugurated regular passenger and airmail service between Reno and Phoenix today got off to a slow start when bad weather forced cancellation of the first flight.

50 years ago

Carson City’s economy is recovering from a slump and things are looking up, Gov. Paul Laxalt said yesterday. “Carson City is a most attractive and desirable community which is still small enough to be planned into a model city,” said Laxalt.

30 years ago

A power struggle is brewing between the state Supreme Court and the Legislature over who has the authority to designate how tax dollars should be spent. The issue arose when the court raised the salaries of two court employees.

Friday

150 years ago

Cold. It was snapping cold here’re yesterday and the day before. We had a talk with a Washoe county gentleman yesterday and he believed the night before last was the coldest ever in that county; the lake (Washoe) frozen here four to five inches thick.

130 years ago

On Tuesday afternoon between 4 and 5 o’clock, there was a lively battle between a house known as No. 1 and the inmates of the old Turner house in the rear. Five of them went into the street to settle the matter. Witnesses to the fracas say that it was the liveliest of the kind ever seen in Carson for years. The combatants became so mixed up that it was impossible to distinguish anyone from the balance. Hostilities are expected to be resumed at any time, with legal suits for damages.

100 years ago

Gold mine Owens and operators are clamoring to be permitted to boost the price of gold, fixed by law at $20.67 per ounce. Agitation for the increase is intense.

70 years ago

Tuesday night’s meeting called by the local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter will go on as scheduled at 8 p.m. in the district courthouse, a spokesman said today. Reports of that the meeting had been cancelled are unfounded, he said.

50 years ago

Speed limits will be revised on several streets after action Tuesday night by the Board of Supervisors. Edmonds Drive will be increased from 35 to 45 between Brown Street and Koontz Lane. The limit will remain 35 between Brown Street and U.S. 50. City Engineer James Rankin said the changes would probably required 15 new signs at a cost of $225.

30 years ago

The Department of Energy was accused Monday night of circumventing federal law by seeking to withdraw only a small portion of public land it needs for the proposed nuclear repository site at Yucca Mountain.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.