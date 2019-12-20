Past Pages

Saturday

150 years ago

Travel by the V.&T. R.R. — We were yesterday asked if the V.&T. R.R. Co., did not intent to so arrange their time table and accommodations for the traveling public as to render int possible for our business people to leave here by rail in the morning, transact their business in Virginia, and return the same evening. In response the company said it is constructing another passenger car and when finished dit will be applied precisely for that purpose.

130 years ago

Don’t make any arrangements for Christmas eve, as there will be a masquerade ball in Genoa given by the Genoa Brass Band, and you can’t find a better place to enjoy yourself.

100 years ago

One of Nevada’s Most Brilliant Women Answers Last Summons. Mrs. C. Amy, wife of Abraham Cohn, died at her home last evening at 9:30. She was a woman of brilliant attainment and regarded as an authority on Indian lore and deciphering Indian symbols. Indian basketry was her hobby and she had just returned with her husband from an exhibition in the east.

70 years ago

Bitter cold temperatures followed in the wake of a weekend snowstorm throughout the upper two-thirds of Nevada today and the weatherman said the subfreezing spell would continue for at least a day or two more.

50 years ago

Santa Claus will arrive in Carson City Saturday morning at 11 a.m. after making a tour of part of the city on his traditional vehicle, a fire engine of Warren Engine Co., No. 1.

30 years ago

An architect suggested Tuesday that legislators should consider ripping out the front entrance of the Legislative Building and replacing it with a $19.5 million extension.

Sunday

150 years ago

From the Elko Independent: How our town came to be called Elko. It seems however that Mr. Charles Crocker acted as godfather to this town, as well as others brought to existence by this railroad. It also fell to his lot to name the different locomotives on the road. The great director had a great passion for naming the latter after wild animals; as illustrations, we have the Leviathan, Reindeer and Antelope. When asked what name should be given to this station, having the deer family in mind, he consulted his list, and decided on elk merely adding the vowel “o” to strengthen the word; hence, the name Elko.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Earnest Folsome has his ear badly frozen the other day at Incline.

100 years ago

Pay Day Advanced. It was announced today by George Cole, State controller, that in order that state employees might not be broke on Christmas the pay warrants for all will be ready for issuance by tomorrow noon.

70 years ago

Carson-Tahoe hospital is straining at the seams with overpopulation becoming an acute problem, it was revealed today. The hospital was built to have 16 beds but at the present time there are 19 patients. To meet demand, Superintendent Mary Ritchie has been required to set up four beds on the buildings sun porch.

50 years ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt said today that a statement by Clark County Dist. Atty. George Franklin attacking the licensing for gambling of corporations “smacks of pure politics.”

30 years ago

If the Rotary Foundation does not get the money it needs to build a proposed train project in the capital city, the issue could appear as a November ballot question. Rotarian Tony Hartman said he will request $1 million from the Carson City Visitors and Convention Bureau to begin building the proposed train route.

Tuesday

150 years ago

A remarkable fact. — It is a very singular fact and one which is well worth the study of scientific men, that the body of no person that has been drowned in Lake Bigler has ever come to the surface. We learn that it is contemplation to attempt their resurrection by the discharge of giant powder into the waters near where they are supposed to have gone down — something upon the old principle of firing cannon over the place where dead bodies lie buried by water, to make them rise.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Handsome Emery, Keyser’s stage driver, drove to the Lake yesterday morning in a four in hand sled.

100 years ago

The highway board has been in session in Reno listening to arguments, pro and con, in the matter of the Reno-Carson boulevard. While the board met ten days ago to accept plans for the road on the eat side of the lake, there is a possibility the former action be rescinded if proponents of the west side can marshal there forces.

70 years ago

Nearly 50 people were present at Tuesday night’s meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, according to a spokesman for the organization. The meeting was conducted by members of the Reno chapter and was termed highly successful.

50 years ago

Two hundred persons were admitted to Carson Tahoe Hospital in November, compared with 222 admitted in October, hospital trustees learned last night. Total revenue for the five-month period ending Nov. 30, was $553,169.

30 years ago

Santa won’t have to brave bad weather to visit Nevada chimneys this year. Christmas weekend will be dry Sunday through Tuesday with mild daytime temperatures.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.