Past Pages for August 14 to August 16, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

From Officer Mason, of the Nevada Prison, we learn there are thirty-one convicts in the Penitentiary — a much larger number than usual. Two of them, — Fred Gross and Hank Daily — from Lander County will be discharged to-day, their terms of three years imprisonment ending at noon.

130 years ago

The nails used in the construction of the walk it front of the Capitol building are the celebrated wire nails, which bid fair to supplant the old style nails altogether. They are easier to drive, and will withstand greater strain.

100 years ago

Comstock’s Future Hangs in the Balance. No further developments are reported in the local wage controversy, and the big overshadowing question still outstanding is whether the local mines are to be shut down or continue in operation.

70 years ago

The second hearing on Virginia and Truckee Railway abandonment is well over a month away but relations between management of the historic firm and the Carson City chamber of commerce are anything but friendly at the moment. Tension between the two factions has arisen over the chamber’s earmarking of $200 to the Douglas chamber which is currently leading the fight to keep the famed system from the junkman.

50 years ago

Crime in Carson City decreased by approximately 10 percent in 1968 compared to the year before, and crimes of violence also remained at a relatively low level, according to Sheriff Robert R. Humphrey. The report contrasted sharply with the state’s crime, which showed a 11 percent increase.

30 years ago

At the Luxury Theaters on highway 50 east, Steve Martin in Parenthood and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the dream child 5.

Thursday

150 years ago

The announcement the Senator Nye would address the people of Carson and vicinity, on the political issues of the day, last evening, was the occasion of the assembly of ladies and gentlemen in number sufficient to well fill the new theater hall. Senator Nye spoke most eloquently of the achievements of the dominant Republican Party.

130 years ago

The monthly report of the State Weather Service will be out in a few days.

100 years ago

It was learned this morning that Governor Boyle’s indisposition in Salt Lake City was caused by ptomaine poisoning, but he has already responded to treatment and nothing serious is apprehended. The Governor is in Salt Lake for a Governor’s conference with thirty-six governors from different states.

70 years ago

A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the historic 24-room Williams mansion on the Muller brother’s ranch at Sweetwater last weekend, it was disclosed today. The picturesque mansion was built by Henry Williams in 1882.

50 years ago

The wacky and popular Virginia City National Camel races will be dedicated to Bob Richards, late editor of the “Territorial Enterprise,” whose practical joke of a decade ago led to the start of the Comstock’s biggest event. This year will include the addition of ostriches.

30 years ago

With names like Fortitude Mine, Alligator Ridge Mine and Gooseberry Mine, they conjure up romantic notions of hidden riches in the wild west of years ago. But these gold and silver mines, and many more like them, are operating now in Nevada.

Friday

150 years ago

Accident. A boy fell, last evening, from Fox’s new building some twenty feet, on a pile of lumber. He was considerably bruised, but was fortunate to escape without broken bones.

130 years ago

Already much repair work is being done on dwellings in this city. Our people are putting their houses in order for a tough winter, which, it appears to be conceded by general consent, we are to have.

100 years ago

It was reported from Gardnerville about 2:30 this afternoon that word had been received there from Tioga the a big touring car, loaded with passengers, had gone over the grade at a sharp turn this side of the Pass and had been precipitated to the canyon below, some 1,000 feet. It was asked that men, ropes and stretchers be sent to the scene immediately.

70 years ago

An investigation is being conducted today by Carson City police into a burglary committed early this morning at Berger’s pool hall. The crime netted $200 according to Police Chief Howard Hoffman.

50 years ago

It’s not the money, it’s the principle of the thing, say members of the Ormsby County Cemetery District Board as they prepare to take on the state of Nevada over a sum of $30. They are also talking lawsuit. They say the state Industrial Commission has no legal right to require unpaid members of non-state boards to pay premiums for industrial insurance.

30 years ago

Two remaining members of Carson City’s Redevelopment Authority resigned Friday amid rumors that the Board of Supervisors intends next week to declare itself to be that agency.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.