Past Pages for August 17 to August 20, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

“No Sabe” Woodchopping. About a dozen men from China came into town yesterday from Genoa, where they were engaged in cutting wood. Being recently from the flowery kingdom, they did not “sabe” that business, and in felling a tree one of their number was killed. Thereupon they all quit work and came here to look for work on the railroad.

130 years ago

Thieving coyotes. — the Appeal is informed that the coyotes are increasing very rapidly in the vicinity of Carson. It is estimated that are no less than twenty of the “varmints” in the hills back of Rafetto’s ranch. For some time the pesky thieves have been committing numerous depredications.

100 years ago

Particulars regarding the auto accident on the Tioga road, news of which filtered into Carson yesterday indicate only one man died in the accident cause by unfamiliarity with the machine he was driving.

70 years ago

Of the 11 cases of infantile paralysis reported in the state so far this year only one death has resulted.

50 years ago

Loss of money, neighbors complaints and difficulty in meeting fire department regulations add up to the imminent demise of the recently opened Teen Center facility at 1820 N. Carson St.

30 years ago

Armed with statistics that two-thirds of inmates in prisons were once drug users, the nation’s premiere college for judges is trying to inspire jurists to become soldiers of war on the issue.

Sunday

150 years ago

Changed its base. — Our pet railroad has taken a new direction. Instead of coming from the foothills to the west of Carson, down Treadway’s lane. It is surveyed to run across Miss Clapp’s ranch; hence alongside our potato patch, in close proximity to the front door to our dwelling — in the direction of the Mint. If Lewis of the Crescent resided where we do, he could see that railroad track without looking beyond his nose — the extent of his vision.

130 years ago

Surprise Party. — A surprise party was tendered the Kersey twins on Thursday night, it being the tenth anniversary of their birth. About 50 of the best looking little boys and girls from all over town were there, and they all agree that they had “an awfully nice time.”

100 years ago

All the Tonopah mines have shut down this morning, according to a brief dispatch received about 10 o’clock. No details were given, but for a number of weeks there has been rumors of trouble.

70 years ago

A Carson City junior chamber of commerce organization is to be formally chartered here tonight.

50 years ago

An offer to maintain the Empire Cemetery for $175 a month was promptly buried by the Ormsby County Cemetery District board because, among other things, there is no money available to care for that site.

30 years ago

Carson City’s Board of Supervisors declared itself on Thursday the Redevelopment Authority.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Phenomena of rare beauty occurred in the sky for an hour after sunset, last evening. Clouds floating just above the western horizon changed color to the deepest green, reflected upon the clouds eastward. Gradually there was a change to lighter animist charmingly varied tints imaginable. Finally the scene became one of brilliant, blazing firelight glory slowly fading and disappearing about 8 o’clock.

130 years ago

Chosen Friends’ Banquet. — The Chosen Friends of Carson, Virginia and Gold Hill held a grand banquet at the Ormsby House last night. There were about 150 members around the festive board, about 120 of whom came down from Virginia and Gold Hill. The Carson Band paraded the Chosen Friends down Carson Street on their arrival.

100 years ago

In an effort to straighten out the railroad trouble that exists in Ely Colonel Scrugham of the Public Service commission has been there the last few days. It is likely the commission will mandate the reinstatement of service.

70 years ago

Children from all sections of the state are pouring into Reno today because of the opening tonight of Polack Brothers Shrine Circus.

50 years ago

Will tomorrow’s adults be better newspaper readers than the current generation? The answer is “yes” if the present trend toward teaching more and more students to read the local newspaper in their classrooms continues to accelerate.

