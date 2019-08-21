Past Pages for August 21 to August 23, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

No clue has yet been obtained of the murderers of Mrs. Wilford of the highwayman who failed in the attempt to rob Spooner; of the perpetrators of the robberies in and near Empire; nor of the burglars who broke into the store at Genoa.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Dayton has a one-legged dancer.

100 years ago

A Man Shot. This afternoon about 3 o’clock when the streets were full of men, women and children, an elderly looking man was seen standing in front of the post office when all of a sudden a man shot around the corner to the theater and demanded from the general manager four tickets for the opening of the play “Kentucky Sue.”

70 years ago

Efforts to locate R. Stanley Dollar’s Harmsworth trophy-winning speedboat Skip-A-Long have been unsuccessful to date, Dollar reported today. The boat sank near Tahoe Pines Sunday after developing gearbox trouble while preparing for the Tahoe Yacht Club’s yearly regatta.

50 years ago

The beautiful people and displaced hippies are contributing to a burgeoning narcotics and marijuana problem in Nevada, says the head of a state agency set up to control the problem.

30 years ago

Education is at a crossroads in Nevada and either a permanent, stable tax base must be established for the state will fall behind, Gov. Bob Miller said Thursday.

Thursday

150 years ago

Maimed Soldier. — A soldier of the Union army who had the misfortune to lose both arms at the battle of Lexington, Missouri, taken off by grape shot, is in Carson receiving voluntary contributions from the charitably disposed. He is a fine looking, well made man. A man with a hand-organ accompanies him, just merely to attract the attention of the public.

130 years ago

All Sorts. — The only sound heard in Carson after midnight is the sound of the water cart.

100 years ago

There are no new developments into the situation in Ely other than the statement by J.F. Shaunessy, chairman of the Public Service Commission, that a train ran yesterday with stock from Ely.

70 years ago

Of the 11 cases of infantile paralysis reported in the state so far this year only one death has resulted.

50 years ago

Nevada casinos produced $7.87 million in tax revenue for the state during the three-month period that ended June 30.

30 years ago

Amid complaints of noise, dust and excessive speeds, Douglas County will consider establishing a truck route, keeping the heavy wheelers out of growing neighborhoods.

Friday

150 years ago

Frosty — As a result of the cool nights for a week past, ice formed around the margin of still water in the mountains. Even here in the valley, the evenings, nights and mornings have been rather too cool for comfort without fires. This is a decided change from the unusual heat of midsummer during the past two months.

130 years ago

The fence around the Mint is being varnished and the sidewalk on the north side is being repaired.

100 years ago

Owing to the strange grouping of six mighty planets, such as has not been seen in centuries, the United States will be swept by the most terrific weather cataclysm since human history began. It will be caused by the largest sun spot on record.

70 years ago

A second hearing in the matter of Virginia and Truckee abandonment will get underway at 9:30 a.m. on September 24. That was the announcement made today by the Nevada public service commission.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) William Hoffman, Eric Rasmussen and Thomas Grundy, all of Carson City are working their way through college as members of the State Highway Department’s cooperative student aid program.

30 years ago

Nevada law enforcement officials are saying “we are losing this battle” against drugs, Sen. Richard Bryan, D-Nev., told a Carson City gathering Saturday.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.