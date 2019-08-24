Past Pages for August 24 to August 27, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

Challenge Accepted. — At a meeting of the Virginia Base-ball Club, the secretary was instructed to inform the Silver Star Base-ball Club of Carson City that their challenge was accepted. The members of the Club held a meeting on Sunday, for the purpose, we presume, of making arrangements for a trial game.

130 years ago

All Sorts. Fruit trees in Carson, plum trees especially, are loaded down with fruit.

100 years ago

Striking shopmen on the Nevada Northern railway have accepted the offer of the company and returned to work according to a message from J.F. Shaughnessy, chairman of the Public Service Commission.

70 years ago

The state of California is far behind the state of Nevada in realizing that Lake Tahoe is one of the scenic attractions of the west, according to State Senator Kenneth Johnson of Carson City.

50 years ago

A combination of practical and esthetic arguments plus the support of Harrah’s and the Nugget proved barely enough last night to reach a major segment of the downtown improvement program — and all those pretty petunias — from the guillotine. The board of supervisors voted 3-2 to keep the landscaped traffic islands and the ban on downtown parking along Carson Street.

30 years ago

History is about to repeat itself in the Governor’s Mansion. Gov. Bob Miller and his wife, Sandy will have their third child, Megan, in November. Megan will be only the second child to have been born “in” the mansion since it was first occupied in 1909.

Sunday

150 years ago

Nevada Apples. — We last evening received a package by express, from Sheridan, in Douglas County, containing apples that weigh three-fourths of pound each. No note accompanied them, but we suppose they were raised at or near Sheridan.

130 years ago

The Wrong Man. Perhaps the local medical students who furnish the statistics regarding the ages of the patriarchs of sacred history can answer the following: “How is it that Methuselah was the oldest man who ever lived, yet he died before his father?”

100 years ago

United States cavalry and airmen recrossed the border to their camps today when further search for the bandits seemed futile. While across the line the Americans killed five and arrested six bandit suspects and penetrated fifty miles into eastern Chihuahua.

70 years ago

Senator Pat McCarran, D-Nev., will reach Reno for a stay of undetermined length. He will stop en route to Elko and Winnemucca where he will be guest of honor at reception dinners. He plans on visiting Tonopah and Las Vegas before returning to Washington.

50 years ago

A farmer has welded together parts from an old truck and a tractor to make a harvester gentle enough to handle the fragile Hearts of Gold Cantaloupe variety in Fallon. Ted and Rex Workman are using the machine on their 30 acres of cantaloupe.

30 years ago

A California family of four drowned in the choppy waters of Lake Tahoe near Cave Rock when their 12-foot sailboard capsized in heavy winds. All were from Sacramento.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Arrested on a Charge of Murder. Sheriff Butler of this county arrested an Indian known as Piute Jim, night before last. He was pointed out to the Sheriff by some men who recognized him as the Indian that boast of killing a man from China a few weeks since, in Lyon County. The Indian was supposed to have killed and robbed the man, and threw his body into the Carson River.

130 years ago

All Sorts. If it weren’t for the afternoon breezes in Carson it would be dreadfully hot.

100 years ago

Cave Rock Bridge to be strengthened. County Commissioner Charles Fulstone and several others made a thorough inspection of the Cave Rock and Edgewood bridges yesterday to make sure that everything will be safe for the passage of a motor convoy.

70 years ago

Attorneys for doomed slayer Owen Butner were considering another legal maneuver today in an attempt to save the former Reno policeman from the gas chamber in the slaying of his wife, Mildred.

50 years ago

A change in land use that would permit the construction of a 100 bed one story convalescent center on Mountain Street will be considered tonight by the Regional Planning Commission.

30 years ago

Old and new European motorcycle lovers will gather at the Carson Valley Inn RV park Saturday for a European motorcycle show and swap meet. The event is sponsored by the Spanish Motorcycle Owners Club of the bay area.

